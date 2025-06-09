Minister demands answers in alleged student harassment case

[file photo]

The Education Ministry is awaiting a full report to clarify an alleged case where a student allegedly faced mistreatment after reporting classmates for smoking in uniform.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said the report from the Divisional Office and Permanent Secretary is crucial to establish the facts and decide on corrective action.

He emphasized students should not be punished for speaking up about misconduct.

“Because I don’t think there should not be any unnecessary treatment for students who own up and say about other students that are not behaving in a manner that they are supposed to be behaving in school and also address issues, bring attentions to the heads of school.”

Teachers and school leaders, according to Radrodro have a responsibility to monitor behavior and address issues fairly.

Radrodro warned that disciplinary processes must not be used to target responsible students but should support a safe and respectful school environment.

