Minister declines to comment on FICAC investigation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has declined to comment on claims made by Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube regarding the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation into him.

Prof Prasad states that his lawyers are managing the case and that he has no further information on the investigation.

He made these remarks in response to calls from Chaudhry and Narube for his resignation as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, following reports of an ongoing FICAC investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have said very clearly that the issue is being handled by my lawyers, who have written very clearly to FICAC that there is no basis for any charge, and that’s where the matter ends for me. I would not want to make any further comments on that issue.”

FICAC is yet to comment further on this case.