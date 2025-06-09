Minister calls for stronger support for social workers

file photo

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is calling for greater recognition and support for Fiji’s social workers, who are on the frontlines of family breakdown, child abuse, substance abuse, and elder abuse.

Speaking at the revival of the Fiji Association of Social Workers, Kiran says the profession plays a critical role in tackling rising social issues such as teenage pregnancies, HIV, drug problems, and technology-facilitated violence.

Kiran warns that child neglect cases are now at crisis level.

“The child neglect cases are through the roof in our country where we pride ourselves on our sense of community. We have not paid enough attention to the issues of family breakdowns, and it has now become a national crisis.”

She says many social workers are overwhelmed by the emotional demands of their work.

“You cannot pour from an empty cup. Too often we see our social workers adopt unhealthy habits to deal with trauma. We must create healthy spaces, support networks, and debriefing systems so they can continue their vital work.”

Kiran says Fiji can also learn from New Zealand, Hawaii and Pacific partners to strengthen rehabilitation and family programs, while adapting them to local traditions.

The Minister reaffirms government’s commitment to boosting the Fiji Association of Social Workers, which represents over 400 professionals nationwide.

She says the symposium provides a platform to unite Pacific voices in social work, ensuring that no nation faces its challenges alone.

