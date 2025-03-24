Mill breakdown halts cement production

file photo

Pacific Cement Limited has suspended its cement production following a mill breakdown.

The subsidiary company of Fijian Holdings Limited says immediate steps have been taken to send the damaged mill part to Australia for repairs.

They estimate the mill will be out of operation for approximately three months.

All key stakeholders have been notified of the situation and the expected resumption timeline.

In the meantime, the company is carefully managing and rationing its current cement inventory.

To address potential shortages, Pacific Cement is importing cement to fulfill the essential requirements of its key customers.

