Methodist Church challenged by its role

The Methodist Church has been challenged by its role as a prophetic voice to address social issues, says its President Reverend Doctor Semisi Turagavou.

He says the church strives to alleviate multifaceted issues, such as the increase in illicit drugs, in order to fulfil its purpose as the conscience of the state.

Reverend Dr Turagavou says they have to strengthen their collaboration with the vanua and government to collectively overcome challenges that persists in society.

“We must engage in whatever ways and collaborate with the Vanua and the government of the day to examine the root cause of the emerging issues and find possible remedies of our problems. We need to strengthen our roles as the conscience of the state and we should be responsible citizens of the country.”

Reverend Dr Turagavou says they have to rise to another level, in order to fulfill its vision and mission for 2024-2025, “Restoring the Lost Image of Christ”.

He says the church must set an example as the largest denomination, but it is unfortunate that it is in operation behind other denominations of Christianity.

The Methodist Church President has urged their members to elevate the standard of service in every initiative undertaken through their internal and external missions, so as to actualize their vision locally and internationally.