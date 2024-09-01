Methodist Church adopts new constitution

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has officially adopted a new constitution aimed at elevating the quality and effectiveness of its operations in line with the church’s mission.

Methodist Church General Secretary Reverend Dr. Jolami Lasawa confirmed this significant development after the constitution’s second reading.

“We are trying to raise the standard of our Methodist church in Fiji where we are trying to bring in some of the new rules, regulations and laws in our constitution for the whole purpose of trying to raise the standard of the quality, effectiveness, the mission of the church, of the Methodist church in this 21st century.”

The new constitution, which has been under review for some time, introduces several key reforms aimed at modernizing the governance and operations of the church.

According to Rev. Dr. Lasawa, these changes will streamline internal processes and enhance the overall functionality of the institution, enabling it to better serve its congregation and broader community.

Together with the Methodist Church Conference, the church is celebrating its diamond jubilee with the adoption of the new constitution.