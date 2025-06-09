Meth kingpins targeted for decades in prison

State prosecutors have urged the High Court in Lautoka to impose a starting sentence of 50 years for the three most serious offenders in Fiji’s largest-ever methamphetamine case.

Justin Ho, David Heritage, and Jale Aukerea face the harshest penalties for their key roles in trafficking over 4.15 tonnes of the drug.

State Prosecutor John Rabuku told High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge that Louie Logaivau and Sakiusa Tuva fall into a middle tier, with recommended sentences between 30 and 35 years.

Article continues after advertisement

The remaining four defendants, including Cathy Tuirabe and Vilimae Colawaliku, are at the lowest culpability level, with a suggested starting point of 25 years.

Rabuku reminded the court that the minimum sentence for trafficking commercial quantities of methamphetamine is 20 years, with life imprisonment possible.

He noted mitigation would be considered where appropriate, highlighting that Tuirabe and Tuva pleaded guilty early, showed remorse, and assisted the prosecution.

Eight of the convicted remain in custody, except for Logaivau, who is on medical release.

The court has adjourned to allow defence submissions on mitigation.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 13.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.