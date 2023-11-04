Message of Diwali resonates across the world: Rabuka

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Diwali is no longer confined to one religion or culture as it has evolved into an international celebration, symbolizing hope and prosperity.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this during the Diwali Utsav event in Suva last night.

Rabuka says Diwali carries a profound message that resonates with people across the world, transcending nationalities, race, caste, gender and every human-made boundary.

Article continues after advertisement

“The fact that we say that it (Diwali) is the Festival of Lights to celebrate victory of light over darkness, good over evil, that is what breaks religious barriers, it breaks cultural barriers so I encourage you to continue to celebrate Diwali and continue to educate your younger folks in the family and your communities the importance of Diwali and what it represents in the lives of man and nation.”

The event also marked 75 years of India’s diplomatic presence in Fiji, which Indian High Commissioner Palaniswamy Karthigeyan says it is always heartening to see that Diwali is celebrated all over the world.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the generations before you, and the tireless efforts of cultural organizations, we today have the unique privilege of celebrating this festival with the same gusto as we do back in India.”

Meanwhile Prime Minister Rabuka also acknowledged India’s continued support in areas of common interest and enhanced diplomatic relations with Fiji.

He also paid tribute to the Girmitiya, adding that it is through Diwali that we will continue to celebrate and acknowledge their contributions to Fiji.

The pre-Diwali event was organized by the India-Fiji Friendship Forum, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre and the Indian High Commission.

Diwali will be celebrated on Monday November 13th.