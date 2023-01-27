Mercy Commission is on its own: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says discussions about the Mercy Commission did not take place during the Constitutional Offices Commission meeting yesterday.

He says the Mercy Commission has been appointed, but it has nothing to do with the COC.

“They can be appointed, and those that can refer matters to the Mercy Commission can do so, and it functions on its own; it’s a separate commission.”

Rabuka also dismissed a question on whether he had asked the Chief Justice to resign.

He said the issue was not discussed during the COC meeting.

The PM adds that he has not asked the CJ to resign from his role.