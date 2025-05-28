Meke must live on, says Vuetaki

Teaching traditional Fijian meke to children should now be a priority for every iTaukei parent and guardian.

This is the message from Jemesa Vuetaki of Nasaqa Village in Wailevu, Macuata, who is part of a group that has been actively performing traditional meke across Fiji.

He says performing at the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations in Labasa is one of many events they have been part of, including the opening of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting on Bau Island.

Among the group is his 6-year-old son, Jemesa Vuetaki Jr., who became the star of the show in Labasa, impressing the crowd with his well-mastered moves and rhythm.

“Let’s remember our children they are the future of our survival as a nation and as an Indigenous community. This traditional knowledge must be passed on to them before it’s too late,”

He adds that the village of Nasaqa has been actively practicing the meke of the Yavusa Sauniduna, and that they are encouraged by the growing interest from youths and children.

The Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations continue this week in Labasa, featuring a range of activities including government services, food stalls, entertainment, and cultural displays.

