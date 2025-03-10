Mediation key to resolving labor disputes

The mediation service continues to play a critical role in promoting dialogue between workers and employers.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says mediation has helped resolve disputes, facilitated negotiations for fair terms, and prevented industrial action.

He adds that this has fostered respectful relationships for a stable labor market and improved national productivity.

“My Ministry encourages social partners to prioritize workers’ welfare while enhancing business productivity to attract more investor companies.”

Singh further adds that they have brought workers’ and employers’ representatives together to the same table and have now reduced the animosity that had been existing for the past 4 to 16 years.

He says the two parties are now able to sit at the table and amicably sort out their problems as far as possible.

