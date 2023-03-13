Measure yourself with the constitution: Turaga

In his tour of the Korovou Corrections Center today, Attorney General Siromi Turaga reminded the officers to measure themselves with the constitution.

Turaga says there are plans for more rehabilitation programmes for inmates, such as the provision of counselors and spiritual warriors.

He says officers welfare is paramount, so as under the care of the facility.

Turaga reminded inmates that prison is not the end of life, as there are more opportunities available beyond the walls of the prison.

He also provided assurance on the utilization of inmates with specialties, such as medical professionals.