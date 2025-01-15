Matua program empowers struggling students

[Source: Matua program/Facebook]

The Matua program at Nabua Secondary School in Suva has given a lifeline to students unable to complete their education due to the no-repeat policy.

This government-funded program provides a second chance at school for young people who have dropped out, helping them to finish their secondary education and pursue higher studies.

Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service Board Chair Ro Teimumu Kepa believes the policy, which promotes students regardless of performance, has “done a lot of damage.”

“Many people who have gone through that Matua program, we’ve heard them, we’ve seen them. They say, you know, Matua has done wonderful things for me. I’m able to go to university, I’m able to get a degree.”



Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service Board Chair Ro Teimumu Kepa

Operating for two decades, the program offers evening classes at Nabua Secondary School, taught by dedicated teachers.

Ro Teimumu says the importance program should be expanded to other schools.