The Lomaiviti Provincial Council is collaborating with the Government to empower its people financially.

Speaking to FBC News, Council Chair Ratu Etueni Caucau says that the Council is working on a 5-year development plan, which will be the investment arm of the province.

Caucau says that there are funds available that were collected over the past 5 years, and they will finance the Matakavou kei Lomaiviti Initiative.

According to the Council Chair, the initiative will basically focus on investment and education.

“Any funds to be collected or will be collected from the soli ni Vanua will be directed towards enhancing those funds for the purpose of development, for the purpose of investment, and of course for education, the education of the future students of Lomaiviti.”

Caucau confirms that the Investment Committee has advised the Council to make more investments in shares rather than buildings and properties for the province.