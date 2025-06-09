Massive drug import uncovered

[File Photo]

Six men have been charged over the alleged importation of more than three kilograms of methamphetamine.

Police say the men face two counts of unlawful importation of illicit drugs, linked to two separate consignments that arrived between March and July this year.

All six are expected to appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

One of the accused also faces two additional charges of breach of secrecy under Section 52(4) of the Fiji Inland Revenue and Customs Services Act 1998.

Police confirm the charges were laid after consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are continuing.

