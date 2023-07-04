Mass Gathering leads to typhoid outbreak

A mass gathering on April 26th in Wainiyavu Village in Namosi Province resulted in the outbreak of Typhoid cases.

The Ministry of Health confirms that between May and June, 11 cases were recorded in five villages.

It adds this includes seven cases in Wainiyavu, while Burotu, Wainimakutu, Wailoaloa, and Nabukavesi, recorded one case each.

The Ministry says typhoid has spread in these five villages as they use contaminated river water for common household chores.

This as their water dam is currently being serviced by the Water Authority of Fiji.

The Medical Team mobilized a Sub-Divisional Response Outbreak Team to conduct disease investigation, community screening, and water and stool sampling.

Due to non-compliance with village restrictions, the Response Teams have advised neighbouring villages in the upper Namosi Province to minimize inter-village movements and unnecessary mass gatherings.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to take note of the signs and symptoms, as early detection can stop the further spread of the disease.