Mason demands an apology

Senior Barrister Janet Mason

Senior Barrister Janet Mason is now demanding an apology from the Chief Registrar for the accusation made against her.

Mason claims that her documents in the Chief Registrar’s office were tempered with and leaked, while she has been accused of dishonesty.

The senior barrister from New Zealand is participating in the Commission of Inquiry into Barbara Malimali’s appointment and states she had disclosed her cases before the New Zealand Law Society when applying for the job.

Mason has lodged a separate police report to identify those attempting to tarnish her credibility.

She is demanding an apology from those who are accusing her of dishonesty.

“I certainly became very worried when I saw that, that had happened along with the leaking of that letter from the Chief Registrar which accused me of dishonesty, now I have asked the Chief Registrar to clarify that and I expect an apology but that has not been forthcoming.”

Justice David Ashton-Lewis confirms he is aware of the pending matters against Mason in NZ and continues to support her participation in the Inquiry.

“I knew all of these staff, I knew it all before we even started, judges do homework so I knew and I did my homework.”

Questions have been sent to the Chief Registrar.

Meanwhile the inquiry into the validity of Malimali’s appointment is ongoing.