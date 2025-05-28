Man to front court over alleged deception

A 30-year-old self-employed man from Davuilevu Housing, who allegedly obtained over $400 through deception, will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He has been charged by the Police Force Cyber Crime team with two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception and two counts of possession of property suspected to be from the proceeds of crime, relating to two different occasions.

It is believed that on February 11th of last year, the accused obtained $300 from a victim through an online money transfer platform.

It is alleged that the victim was conversing with the accused about a rental car, which the accused had advertised on a social media page called ‘Elite Rental Cars’.

The money was transferred to the accused, but he failed to provide the service. The matter was then reported at the Lami Police Station.

On February 11th, 2023, he allegedly obtained $160.00 from another victim through the same online money transfer platform, again using the ‘Elite Rental Car’ page.

This matter was reported at the Nasinu Police Station.

