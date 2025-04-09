Man to front court for allegedly sharing explicit video

[File Photo]

A 32-year-old man will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today charged with one count of traffic of obscene publication

It is alleged that on 8th December last year the man shared a video of a man performing a sexual act in a messenger chat group consisting of more than one hundred members.

A member of the group reported the matter to police whereby an investigation was conducted and the accused arrested and charged for allegedly sharing the video.

He will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

