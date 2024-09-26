Man sentenced to six months for stabbing wife

A man who caused serious injuries to his wife has been sentenced to six months.

The man pleaded guilty to the offense where he stabbed his wife multiple times with a roofing iron cutter.

The incident took place in Nasinu in March this year, where the 61-year-old man returned home drunk and committed the crime against his 39-year-old wife.

The woman was fast asleep when her husband returned home and started calling her names before using the roofing iron cutter to stab her.

The accused is a first offender and pleaded guilty on the first available instance, which the court says saves the court’s time and resources.

The accused was convicted and sentenced to 12 months, but since he has been remanded since March 31st, the court reduced six months from his sentence.

He has 30 days to appeal if he wishes to.