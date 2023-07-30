Man questioned and released over alleged assault

Carnarvon Street in Suva

Police has suspended the interview in relation to the death of a 25-year-old man who was allegedly beaten to death in Suva on Friday morning.

A 19-year-old was taken in custody following the alleged incident.

However, he has been questioned and released.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Police, the victim was returning from a nightclub on Friday morning when he was allegedly assaulted by the suspect along Carnarvon Street in Suva.

It is alleged the victim fell off the railings and landed on the cement surface.

He was rushed to the CWM Hospital by relatives, and was admitted but passed away yesterday afternoon.