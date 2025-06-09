Man jailed for stealing butter for his baby

Abdul Shafil has been sentenced to eight months in prison for stealing butter.

The court heard that the incident happened at a supermarket in Suva last month.

In his defence Shafil told the court that he stole the butter to sell it and buy essentials for his baby.

Article continues after advertisement

Shafil had stolen eight 500grams of Rewa Butter packs estimated to cost over $124 on the 7th of last month.

While sentencing him, Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad issued a stern warning that anyone caught with theft will face serious jail time.

Magistrate Prasad sentenced Shafil to eight months in prison.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.