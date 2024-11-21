Man held over alleged security issue at $2b meth stronghold

[File Photo]

Police are trying to ascertain the motive and intention of a man who allegedly tried to tamper with surveillance cameras where $2 billion worth of methamphetamine is being kept.

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci confirms that a suspect is in custody and investigations are ongoing.

He says the Police Mobile Force is well guarded for many reasons that he will not be at liberty to disclose due to security reasons.

Raikaci says the enhanced security measures are closely monitored through their Command Centre which was equipped with the support of the Australian Federal Police.