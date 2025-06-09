Man dies after Queens Highway crash, road toll rises to 7

[Photo: FILE]

A man in his 30s has become the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Police say he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a man, also in his 30s, involved in a serious crash along the Queens Highway near Wainigasau on February 18.

The driver is alleged to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer onto the opposite lane and collide head-on with an oncoming car.

The victim was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in critical condition but passed away the following day.

The suspect remains admitted in hospital.

Occupants of the second vehicle are also admitted and reported to be in stable condition.

The national road death toll now stands at seven, compared to two for the same period last year.

Police are urging drivers to remain vigilant and avoid complacency on the roads.

Authorities stress that road safety is a shared responsibility.

