Man charged with Unlawful Possession of illicit drugs

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

The 49-year-old man found with a suitcase of dried marijuana leaves has been charged with Unlawful Possession of illicit drugs.

Police say the results for the dried leaves tested positive for cannabis sativa.

The suspect will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

Article continues after advertisement

The suspect was stopped outside a hotel along the main street in Labasa and searched, where a zip-lock clear bag containing some dried leaves believed to be marijuana was allegedly found in his possession.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, ACP Livai Driu, says a search was also conducted in the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the discovery of a bag containing several branches of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.