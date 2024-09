A man who allegedly caused the death of a woman earlier this week has been charged.

He will be produced tomorrow in a special court sitting at the Suva Magistrates Court.

The incident took place on Monday in Raiwaqa.

According to police, a post-mortem has confirmed the case as a murder.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned a murder charge against the 31-year-old accused.