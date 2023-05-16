Man charged with aggravated robbery remanded

A 49-year old man was produced at the Savusavu Magistrates Court yesterday charged for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery last week.

Police say the accused with three others are alleged to have assaulted four people outside the Wainigata Research Station in Savusavu last Tuesday.

It is alleged they stole mobile phones and cash, and damaged a car belonging to the 25-year-old victim before fleeing the scene.

A team from the Savusavu Crime Unit managed to arrest the accused and recover the mobile phone.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of damaging property.

He appeared in Court yesterday and has been remanded.

Savusavu Police are searching for his accomplices as the investigation continues.

In another case, Raiwaqa Police are pursuing leads on the identity of the men involved in an early morning aggravated robbery case in Shalimar Street in Suva yesterday.

The masked men forcefully entered the home belonging to a 34-year-old woman and threatened her friends with a knife.

They allegedly stole items worth more than $10,000.

The investigators have gathered information with regards to the identity of those involved and are looking to make arrests soon.

The investigation continues.