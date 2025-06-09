Man charged for raping his teen daughter

A 43-year-old man was charged with one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault of his 17-year-old daughter.

The incident was highlighted in the sexual offences statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for last month.

The ODPP 12 recorded counts of sexual offences last month.

There was one incident where a 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 17-year-old cousin.

There was one incident of marital rape where a 60-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 60-year-old wife.

A 37-year-old man was charged with one count of rape, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, one count of criminal intimidation, one count of breach of DVRO, and one count of breach of bail conditions.

He allegedly raped his 33-year-old de facto partner, punched her, and threatened to stab her with a kitchen knife.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man was charged with the rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 24-year-old de facto partner.

A 19-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 31-year-old woman from his village, while in another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 32-year-old woman.

