Man arrested in drug bust

A 31-year-old unemployed man from Kinoya has been arrested for unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The man was detained following a routine search conducted by a police team on passengers disembarking from a vessel that had just arrived from a maritime island.

During the search, officers discovered a blue bag containing four parcels of dried leaves wrapped in clear plastic which they suspect to be marijuana.

In addition to the parcels, police found seven clear zip lock plastic bags, 44 zip lock plastic bags and 572 branches of dried leaves believed to be marijuana, all wrapped in a black sulu.



Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu confirmed that the parcel was unclaimed.

He said the police team was continuing its efforts to combat drug trafficking through routine inspections of shipping vessels.

“Our search on shipping vessels will continue as part of our commitment to eradicating drugs from our communities.”

ACP Driu also mentioned that, in line with ongoing efforts, police teams have started uprooting marijuana plants in Maritime islands including Lau, Levuka, Gau and Taveuni as part of a broader operation.