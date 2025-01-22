Malimali assures fair and independent work

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner has assured the public that the commission is committed to conducting its work with fairness, independence, and transparency.

While making submissions before Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on their 2018-2020 Annual Reports, Commissioner Barbara Malimali rejected any notion that FICAC will target political opponents.

She made the remarks in response to questions about the potential for FICAC to be weaponized against political figures, particularly those who oppose the government of the day.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali

Malimali says they are dedicated to carrying out investigations without bias or political influence.

“As long as I’m sitting there, I’m not going to do any witch-hunt on political opponents of anybody, and my team also have the same thing. In fact, this team keeps me accountable. We have a team that’s not afraid to come and tell me, Commissioner, you’re going off in the wrong direction, or we disagree with these.”

Malimali says they are working on strengthening their internal monitoring and evaluation processes.

“Within we have our own internal discussions, and we’re going to, you know, bring back into place our own monitoring and evaluation of ourselves.”

Malimali is also optimistic that with continued support from both parliamentarians and the public, FICAC will be able to carry out its mandate in a manner that is consistent with the Constitution and its statutory obligations.