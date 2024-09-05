Malimali appointment tarnished says AG

Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Pulewai (left), Barbara Malimali

The appointment of Barbara Malimali as the Commissioner of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) has been tarnished by the actions of Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Pulewai.

These are the sentiments of Attorney General, Graham Leung, who has spoken to the media about the recent detention of Malimali, who was appointed as the new commissioner and today being officially her first day in the office.

However, earlier today Malimali was taken in for questioning by FICAC in a case of alleged abuse of office complaint.

More soon.