Majority Fijians still rely on cash for daily transactions

Despite having access to some kind of financial service or product, the vast majority of Fijians still heavily rely on cash for most of their day-to-day transactions.

This is based on a report released by the United Nations Capital Development Fund which conducted a Digital and Financial Literacy baseline survey in seven Pacific Island countries including Fiji.

The Dissemination Workshop of Digital and Financial Literacy Report in Fiji was launched today.

According to UNCDF Digital and Financial Literacy Associate, Olivia Vakaosooso, 78 percent of Fijians reported having used cash for their most recent grocery purchase, 82 percent for meal out and 59 percent used it for utility bills.

She says a further nine percent of Fijians used a card payment with chip and pin or swipe and sign to pay for their most recent grocery purchase compared to only three percent who paid for a meal out by card.

The report further states Fijians with a university or degree-level education or higher individuals formally employed outside the home and Fijians from the highest income bracket earning $481 fortnightly are most likely to have made their most recent grocery purchase with a payment card

Vakaosooso says wile cash is still the predominant payment form for settling utility bills, Fijians are more likely to use a digital financial service, in the form of a digital or mobile wallet to pay a utility bill than to purchase food.