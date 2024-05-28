Major upgrades for enhanced passenger experience

[File Photo]

Fiji Airports is currently working on conceptual designs for the refurbishment of the existing terminal to maximize efficiency and enhance the passenger experience.

Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says Fiji Airports will continue to collaborate with the government on the required funding to develop a new international terminal wing as part of a long-term expansion plan.

He adds that they are also considering the creation of the Nausori General Aviation Precinct and a taxiway.

The Minister adds this will boost commercial revenue and free up space at Nadi Airport.

Gavoka also states that the Landside Master Plan, currently at the tender stage, will guide commercial development in Nausori.