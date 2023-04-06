Major tourism project envisaged for Vanua Levu

A major tourism project has been earmarked for Vanua Levu.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says it’s a World Bank project valued at over $120,000.

Gavoka says the project is a holistic one that includes upgrading airports.

[File Photo]

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the project is still under negotiation.

“We hope to sign the agreement for that project around June and that includes the upgrade of Labasa and Savusavu airports and hopefully after that there are other components of the project but the important ones are the upgrade of Savusavu and Labasa Airport and hopefully, ATR not 72 but ATR 42s will be able to land there.”

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka adds that Vanua Levu is a high-yield market.