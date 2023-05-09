Fiji records $1 billion in inward remittances

[File Photo]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says Fiji recorded inward remittances of $1 billion in one year.

While launching cross-border transactions yesterday, Head of e-Commerce and Digital Financial Services Shailendra Prasad highlighted that last December they recorded the highest remittance for M-PAiSA, which stood at $38 million.

Prasad says before the pandemic, remittances averaged around one million dollars, but currently they are averaging $36 million per month.

He says each month, they have close to 334,000 active M-PAiSA users.

There are currently 580,000 registered users of the app.