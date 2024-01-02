LTA warns public of impersonation scams

The Land Transport Authority is cautioning the public to be vigilant against individuals allegedly posing as their officers and distributing vehicle transfer forms in public spaces.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, reveals that the fraudulent activity involves impostors providing misleading information to unsuspecting individuals regarding permits and other related matters.

Rokosawa expresses the LTA’s concern about the potential harm and misinformation resulting from such deceptive practices.

Article continues after advertisement

He reminds the public that LTA officers do not distribute application forms on the streets or in public areas, nor do they advise the public in open spaces to sign a transfer form unknowingly.

Emphasizing that all legitimate LTA transactions and interactions occur within the secure confines of their 20 branches nationwide, Rokosawa stresses the authority’s commitment to transparent and responsible operations, ensuring the safety and security of the Fijian public.

The Acting CEO condemns the actions of these impostors attempting to profit through fraudulent means.

The LTA is collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate these incidents and apprehend those responsible for these deceptive actions.