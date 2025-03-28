LTA urges vigilance after second road fatality this week

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority is once again urging vigilance for all road users following a second road fatality this week.

A man had passed away last night in an accident along the Queens Road in Korolevu.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa expressed concern over the incident and extended his sympathies to the family of the deceased and the

passenger currently receiving medical treatment.

He says that while police investigate the cause of the accident, speeding continues to be the leading cause of road accidents and fatalities in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He urges motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and all road safety advisories issued by authorities.

Rokosawa says that despite numerous warnings and continuous public awareness campaigns, some drivers continued to disregard safety measures and traffic regulations.

He adds that the current road death toll stands at four, a notable decrease compared to 14 recorded at the same time last year.

The Chief Executive says that while this decline indicates progress in certain areas of road safety, the CEO stressed that even one life lost on our roads was one too many.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.