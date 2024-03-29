LTA urges caution on during Easter holiday weekend

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority is urging all Fijians to prioritize safety on the roads during the Easter long weekend.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Irimaia Rokosawa, emphasized the importance of safe driving practices beyond just legal compliance.

Rokosawa says practicing responsible driving behaviors is not merely a legal obligation but a moral imperative.

He says Fijians need to prioritize the safety of fellow road users and demonstrate empathy and consideration.

Rokosawa highlighted the role of every road user, from drivers and passengers to pedestrians, in maintaining a safe environment.

He urged all to avoid distractions, speeding, and driving under the influence.

The Acting CEO says LTA is taking proactive steps to ensure a safe holiday and that enforcement officers will be on round-the-clock shifts, conducting nationwide roadblocks and awareness campaigns.

He is urging the public to cooperate with LTA and police officials.

With some parts of Fiji experiencing bad weather, the LTA is cautioning drivers about potential disruptions, reduced visibility, and slippery roads.

Motorists are urged to be extra vigilant during these conditions.