LTA launches school road safety campaign

The National Schools Road Safety Competition and the School Road Safety Club initiative have been launched today, aimed at fostering a culture of road safety among students.

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the initiative reflects the Authority’s long-term commitment to shaping responsible road users by engaging young people early in life.

He says it is vital to begin instilling safe habits from a young age.

“The National Schools Road Safety Competition encourages primary and secondary students across Fiji to express their understanding of road safety through creative activities, such as designing posters and creating videos, including TikTok content, inspiring them to think critically and propose solutions.”

Rokosawa says that road safety is a vital life skill, and these initiatives will help students become responsible citizens and advocates for safer communities.

