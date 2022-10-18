Low representation of Fijian women in management roles

[Photo: Women in Business]

Fiji still has low representation of women in management roles.

Women In Business Awards President, Dr Nur Bano Ali believes culture is a contributing factor to this challenge.

“I think the family-owned business still choose the boy over the girl to be the boss, and likewise with the business owners – there is a reluctant. I think it’s a cultural thing.”

Dr Ali says the public sector has more women in management roles, compared to the private sector.

She says their awards have empowered women to take up challenges in their organizations – to create high representation in management roles and ensure gender parity.

WIB has a total of 10 awards to recognize women in business this year.

400 guests are expected to attend the WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” Awards, which will be held on Friday in Suva.