Local short films to launch this Friday

Two short films will be launched this Friday, one celebrating the historic performance of a Fijian choir that snatched them the World Choir Games title and the other about the myriad of challenges confronting young Fijians today.

Young Productions will screen the company’s two debut short films “The Sandbank” and “Nothing is Impossible: The Primanavia Story” at The Space at Mana Coffee Event Space, Walu Bay, Suva, on January 24.

“The Sandbank” is an original short, drama film featuring first time local actors Saanvi Lal, Megan Compain and Nardeen Compain, all nine years of age at the time of filming. Shot on a spectacular sandbank off the coast of Beqa Island, “The Sandbank” follows the three girls who find themselves on a small strip of sand in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Together, they face challenges in the shape of plastic debris that washes up on shore that threaten their friendship.”

As the waters rise and the sandbank begins to be submerged, the girls must decide if they will stand together to face the high tide and an unknown future.

The second film that will be screened is “Nothing Is Impossible: The Primanavia Story”, created in association with Fijian production company VideoFactory.

The 15 minute documentary follows the true story of Fiji’s first entry into the World Choir Games, the “Olympics of Singing”.

Competing against the best choirs from around the world who have spent years training for this competition, the story centres on Primanavia, Fiji’s entry who only had six weeks to prepare.

The remarkable underdog story is inspirational with its uplifting tale that shows that even though Fiji is a small country, there is a greatness and talent in our people who have the ability to shine on the world stage.