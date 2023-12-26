Local farmers face increased competition

Local livestock farmers are facing a challenging period as they grapple with lower goat sales and increased competition from imported meats.

Livestock farmer Mohammed Abid says Fijians are opting for imported meat being sold in supermarkets as they find it cheaper than what the local farmers are selling.

Abid runs his family business, and selling goats during Christmas has become an annual tradition.

Mohammed Abid

He adds that there has been a shift in consumer preferences, which has impacted the local farmers.

“Sale for this year is a little bit down due to the fact that I think the price of goats is a little bit higher this year than last year. I have a farm in Nausori, and we also bring from Labasa and from farmers who are in the interiors. And at the moment, we have fewer farmers, and demand for goats is high. That’s why the price is high.”

Abid also buys livestock from farmers who are living in the interiors of Vanua Levu.

According to Abid, he is eager to contribute to the festive celebrations by offering locally sourced livestock.