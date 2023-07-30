Limited resources hinder FICAC’s work

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption says while it is focusing on fighting corruption in the public sector, the private sector remains neglected.

Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam highlighted this at the conclusion of the two day Pacific Anti-Corruption Regional Conference.

Aslam says ongoing difficulties in dealing with public sector corruption, impacts FICAC’s ability to fully address private sector corruption.

“Because of the limited resources we have and the number of cases we have in the backlog truly focus on private sector at this moment, we are not in a position to do it. This is where the complimentary role from police and DPP comes in.”

Aslam stresses they recognize the importance of tackling corruption across both the public and private sectors.

“We require sort of a balance in the future in terms of investigating and prosecuting public and private sector at the same time depending on the scale of the offense and the commission of the offense. However this is an area where we really work together and have to work together with police and DPP.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation outgoing Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti strongly believes that corruption can be effectively curbed by fostering a responsive business sector.