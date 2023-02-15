Residents hosted to high tea and dinner to mark Valentine’s Day

Residents of the Valelevu HART Home.

Residents of the Valelevu HART Home were hosted to a high tea and dinner by the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset yesterday.

Club President, Gyaneshwar Prasad says this was to share the love with the elderlies as well in commemoration of Valentine’s Day.

Prasad says this is one of their annual events with the home.

“The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula is engaged and have this as an annual event here – Valentine’s event with the residents of the Salala HART Home and with Salala HART Home, we have a special relationship as we have many other events that we share with them.”

Prasad says they also celebrate other annual events such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day with the residents of the home.

He says this is to assure the elderly that they are still loved and cared for in society.

Prasad is encouraging people to always have elderlies in mind and to provide the necessary support that they need in this phase of life.

The Valelevu HART Home currently houses 21 elderly individuals.