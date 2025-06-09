Life-saving project reaches remote communities

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka

The government has launched a $29.2 million project to give every Fijian access to timely early warnings for climate-related disasters.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka said the project comes at a crucial time as Fiji prepares for another cyclone season.

The “Early Warnings for All” project is financed by the Green Climate Fund and implemented by the United Nations Development Program.

“For someone in the urban sectors, early warnings may mean text alert or a TV advisory but for a Mother in Udu Vanualevu, Ono-i-lau or Rotuma, early warnings means something more basic, there would be no time to move the children and that is why this project matters.”

Ditoka emphasizes that the initiative will protect lives by combining advanced early warning systems with community engagement

“Early warning for all means traditional knowledge plus digital alerts, community leadership plus Met services, technology and trust. Systems that are so layed that no one misses the warning messages that we send to each other of cyclones or other disasters approaching”.

UNDP’s Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altangerel said the program would strengthen coordination between national and local agencies.

“Early warning for all is a global initiative of the secretary general who’s agenda was that each community, each citizen, each person should have access regardless of where they live including maritime and far away communities.”

The initiative is now expected to strengthen governance and coordination mechanisms, enhance community preparedness and improve communication networks to ensure that even remote maritime communities receive timely alerts and can take early action.

