Let’s create more positive movements: Tabuya

There is an urgent need for continued efforts in Fiji to promote gender diversity and create more inclusive leadership opportunities across all sectors.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya highlights that the majority of our private sector boards have less than 30 percent women directors.

Tabuya emphasizes the vital role that women’s representation and active participation in leadership positions play across all domains, both public and private.

The Minister highlights the Leadership Matters 2024 report, which places Fiji at the bottom of the list in the region, emphasizing the urgent need for collective actions.

“Let’s roll up our sleeves and work together on this crucial endeavor to change the story. Let us seize this moment, fueled by determination and unity, to create a future where every Fijian woman and girl can rise to their fullest potential.”

Tabuya reiterates that Fiji falls below the Pacific regional average for women’s representation in business leadership.

While officiating at the event last night, the Minister congratulated the twenty-five women who have completed the inaugural Senior Executive Women in Leadership Program, hosted by the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants.