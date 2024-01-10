Legal Commissioners outline need for training

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) [File Photo]

Commissioners from the Legal Aid Commission of Fiji, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption have agreed that providing training sessions on cybercrime to lawyers will be a worthwhile initiative.

The Commissioners say this will help prevent and address cybercrime in Fiji.

Acting Director DPP, John Rabuku, warns cybercrime will become a significant threat in the coming years, and it may become the new wave of criminal activity that can impact the region.

To address this, Rabuku says the ODPP has established a cybercrime training program in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

“We want some meaningful training in cyber-crime, we expected cyber-crime would be the new wave of crime would hit our shores, if not already, profoundly this year”.

Legal Aid Commission Director, Jeremaia Waqanabete, says it is important to enhance legal assistance, particularly in criminal, civil, and cyber law.

According to Waqanabete the lack of staff and training in Fiji’s cybercrime and white-collar crime units is a significant challenge.