LDS church hands over refurbished RKS dorms

RKS receives newly refurbished Cakau, Degei and Maafu Houses Ratu Kadavulevu School today officially received three newly refurbished houses—Cakau, Degei, and Maafu—previously damaged by fires.

During the handover ceremony, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro commended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their generous support, contributing $1.11 million towards the project.

Radrodro emphasized the dedication of various individuals and organizations in making the project a success, particularly highlighting the coalition government’s funding of the Degei House reconstruction, which cost $1.3 million after being destroyed by fire in 2019.

The refurbishment included extensive renovations such as new roofing, electrical work, flooring, and essential safety upgrades like firehose reels and extinguishers.

Radrodro expressed gratitude for the coalition government’s commitment to education, stressing the importance of investing in children’s futures through improved resources, quality teaching, and modern facilities.

The refurbished hostels, completed in September 2024, symbolize the collaborative effort towards enhancing educational facilities and ensuring a better learning environment for students.