Law enforcement chiefs pledge tougher action on drugs

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

Drug-related offences in correctional facilities topped the discussion list between the Corrections Service and the Police Force.

Newly appointed Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu while hosting the visit from the Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service Dr Jalesi Nakarawa said that the joint approach was vital in tackling this pressing concern and ensuring the safety of all Fijians.

Tudravu assured that the Force stands firmly in support of these initiatives, as it is essential for fostering a unified front in maintaining law and order.

He also expressed his appreciation for Dr. Nakarawa’s leadership and the relentless efforts of the FCS in combating drug-related issues from within correctional walls.

Commissioner Nakarawa also took the opportunity to wish Commissioner Tudravu well in his new role, expressing his eagerness for further collaboration to enhance inter-agency capabilities

The Fiji Corrections Service and the Fiji Police Force are committed to strengthening their partnership, ensuring a secure environment and promoting the well-being of the Fijian community.

