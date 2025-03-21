Lautoka’s waste strategy sets example says Khan

[File Photo]

Waste categorisation and cost service analysis have enabled the Lautoka City Council to streamline its waste management efforts.

The Council’s Chief Executive says this unique approach serves as a blueprint for other municipalities, inspiring positive change in waste management practices at all levels.

From 2011 to 2024, approximately 2,502 tonnes of green waste were collected, and 147 tonnes were composted, generating revenue of nearly $45,000 for the council.

Council Chief Executive Mohammed Anees Khan says the Sugar City is setting examples for other municipalities on how to manage the waste crisis.

“We’re also proud to declare that for a number of years now 100 percent of our market waste is composted. Nothing is wasted, we take it to a compost yard and we convert it into compost which is then sold to the garden enthusiasts of Lautoka.”

Lautoka’s Churchill Park has now become the first sports facility in Fiji and the region to launch a comprehensive recycling program.

Khan says the I-Recycle Program will only be successful if everyone works together.

